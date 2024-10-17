A type of eczema that affects the hands is called chronic hand eczema. Other varieties of eczema include atopic dermatitis, allergic (eg, poison ivy) and irritant contact dermatitis, nummular (coin-shaped) eczema, seborrheic dermatitis, and dyshidrotic eczema.

According to the National Eczema Association, 1 in 10 people will develop eczema in their lifetime. According to the American Academy of Dermatologists, hand eczema can cause dry, chapped hands, scaly and inflamed skin, itchy blisters, painful cracks, crusts, pus, and pain.

Hand eczema is increased in people who regularly immerse their hands in detergents or solvents; for example, in cleaning, catering, hairdressing, healthcare, and mechanical jobs where they may come into contact with chemicals and other irritants. The impact of all forms of eczema can be substantial, leading to work absences or disability, social stigmatization, and psychosocial distress.