Pain Prevalent Among Mohs Surgeons, Reported by 88.7 Percent

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 6, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Pain is prevalent among Mohs surgeons, most commonly at the neck, upper back, and lower back, according to a study published in the September issue of SKIN.

Timothy J. Orlowski, M.D., from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and colleagues conducted a cross-sectional survey study among members of the American College of Mohs Surgery to examine the prevalence and characteristics of pain and discomfort among trained Mohs surgeons. A total of 107 male and female surgeons responded.

The researchers found that chronic pain was reported by 88.7 percent of participants, with the neck, upper back, and lower back the most common anatomic locations for pain (54.2, 38.2, and 33.6 percent, respectively). Compared with female respondents, male respondents less often complained of upper back pain but more often reported lower back pain (odds ratios, 0.349 and 2.462, respectively). Regular pain-relieving medication use was more likely to be reported when participants were suffering from neck or upper back pain (odds ratios, 4.665 and 3.366, respectively). The likelihood of reporting neck pain was lower for respondents regularly using sit-stand stools.

"Not only are Mohs surgeons at risk for musculoskeletal injury, but Mohs histology technicians and other ancillary staff also remain vulnerable," the authors write. "Future collaboration with current educators, occupational health professionals, and physical and occupational therapists may provide insight on future ergonomic education and modifications."

