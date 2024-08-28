Platelet-Rich Plasma, Tranexamic Acid + Microneedling Beneficial for Melasma

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 28, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Tranexamic acid and platelet-rich plasma (PRP) combined with microneedling are effective for the treatment of melasma, according to a study published in the July issue of SKIN.

Masoumeh Roohaninasab, M.D., from the Iran University of Medical Sciences in Tehran, and colleagues examined the efficacy of PRP combined with microneedling versus tranexamic acid combined with microneedling for melasma. The study employed a split-face comparative design in 20 female patients with melasma (mean age, 41 years). Participants underwent four sessions of PRP with microneedling on one side of the face and 5 percent tranexamic acid with microneedling on the other side.

The researchers observed a substantial decrease in the median ΔE (skin erythema) using Visioface during follow-up, reflecting color changes (mean difference, 6.66 and 1.90 in the tranexamic acid + microneedling group and in the PRP + microneedling group, respectively). A notable reduction in melanin was seen in the tranexamic acid + microneedling group. High patient satisfaction was seen with both treatments. Only minor transient side effects were seen, and both procedures were well tolerated.

"This study demonstrates that the combination of both PRP and tranexamic acid with microneedling significantly improves melasma," the authors write. "While no superiority was observed between these two approaches, they prove to be a promising combination or alternative for melasma treatment due to their high efficacy, safety, tolerability, and patient satisfaction levels."

