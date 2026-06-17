Dermatology Special

Poly-L-Lactic Acid Safe, Effective for Correction of Décolletage Wrinkles

Improvement seen for participants assigned to PLLA-SCA with two reconstitution volumes
skin chest
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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