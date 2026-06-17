Poly-L-Lactic Acid Safe, Effective for Correction of Décolletage Wrinkles

WEDNESDAY, June 17, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Treatment of décolletage wrinkles with poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA-SCA) with two reconstitution volumes results in high rates of wrinkle severity improvement, according to a study published in the June issue of the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology.John Joseph, M.D., from Amalfi-Bio Corporation in Encino, California, and colleagues conducted a nine-month open-label study to examine the effectiveness and safety of correcting décolletage wrinkles with PLLA-SCA using two reconstitution volumes. Thirty women with moderate/severe wrinkles were randomly assigned to receive PLLA-SCA reconstituted with 8-mL or 17-mL sterile water for injection (1:1 ratio), plus 1-mL 2 percent lidocaine (up to four treatments, one month apart).The researchers found that most participants (93.8 and 78.6 percent for 8 mL and 17 mL, respectively) showed a ≥1-point improvement on the investigator-assessed Galderma Décolletage Scale at month 9; ≥93 percent also showed improvement at month 6. Across both groups, higher Global Aesthetic Improvement Scale scores were seen for >90 percent of participants at months 6 and 9. More than 90 percent of individuals reported satisfaction with the appearance of their wrinkles by month 3 in both groups; throughout the study, this satisfaction was sustained. At months 6 and 9, more than 80 percent of individuals were satisfied with the texture, smoothness, and radiance of their skin. Overall, one adverse event was considered to be treatment-related; no adverse events were serious or led to treatment discontinuation."Overall, PLLA-SCA at both reconstitution volumes appears to be a safe and effective treatment for the correction of wrinkles in the décolletage area and merits further investigation," the authors write.Several authors disclosed ties to biopharmaceutical and dermatology companies, including Galderma, which funded the study.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter