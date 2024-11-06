Risk for Psoriasis Increased With Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Use in Cancer

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 6, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Patients with stage III or IV cancer treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) have an increased risk for psoriasis, according to a study published online Nov. 6 in JAMA Dermatology.

Sheng-Yin To, from the National Defense Medical Center in Taipei, Taiwan, and colleagues examined the psoriasis risk associated with ICI use among patients with cancer in a nationwide cohort study with a target trial emulation design using data from the Taiwan National Health Insurance database and the Taiwan Cancer Registry. Participants received antineoplastic medications for cancer at stages III and IV; patients treated with ICIs were classified as ICI users (3,188 patients), while those receiving chemotherapy or targeted therapies were non-ICI users (132,042 patients).

The researchers found that the incidence of psoriasis was higher for ICI users versus nonusers (5.76 versus 1.44 cases per 1,000 person-years). ICI users were found to have a twofold increase in the risk for developing psoriasis after adjustment for demographics and comorbidities (inverse probability of treatment weighting [IPTW]-adjusted hazard ratio, 3.31; IPTW-adjusted subdistribution hazard ratio, 2.43). Consistent findings were seen in as-started design and on-treatment design. Across all follow-up intervals and all sensitivity analyses, results were consistent and robust.

"Although this adverse effect is relatively uncommon, it is important for medical professionals, clinicians, and caregivers to be aware of this potential risk to improve skin health and ensure optimal cancer care," the authors write.

One author disclosed ties to IQVIA.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)