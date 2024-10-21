More Teens Are Using Protein Supplements to Boost Muscle Growth

A growing number of teens are using protein supplements for everything from muscle growth to weight loss.

In a new poll, 40% of parents reported their teen consumed protein bars, shakes or powders in the past year. The results also showed boys are more likely to use protein supplements every day or most days.

What’s driving the trend? 56% of parents with boys say muscle growth and athletic training top the list for their kids, while parents of girls say it’s meal replacement on a busy day or to help with a balanced diet.

About 10% of parents also cite weight loss as a reason, most often for girls.

Sarah Clark, co-director of the poll, says, “Despite what some teens - and their parents or coaches - think, eating more protein than what your body needs will not result in larger or faster muscle gains.”

She says in most cases teens can get adequate protein by eating a balanced diet and warns supplements may not provide the necessary vitamins, minerals and fiber.

If you’re not sure your child is getting the right amount of protein, she recommends speaking to your pediatrician.

Source: University of Michigan Health, C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital