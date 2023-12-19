Psilocybin Effective for Reducing Depression in Patients With Cancer

TUESDAY, Dec. 19, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with cancer and major depressive disorder, psilocybin is effective for reducing depression severity and is acceptable from the patient perspective, according to two studies published online Dec. 18 in Cancer.

Manish Agrawal, M.D., from Sunstone Therapies in Rockville, Maryland, and colleagues examined the safety, feasibility, and efficacy of psilocybin‐assisted therapy in patients with cancer and major depressive disorder in a phase 2, open-label trial. A single 25-mg dose of psilocybin was administered simultaneously to cohorts of three to four participants with individual and group therapeutic support before, during, and after administration. The study was completed by 30 participants. The researchers observed no psilocybin-related serious adverse events, and treatment-related adverse events were generally mild. No laboratory or electrocardiogram abnormalities were reported, nor was any suicidality reported. A robust reduction was seen in depression severity scores by 19.1 points from baseline to posttreatment by week 8. A sustained response to psilocybin treatment was seen in 80 percent of participants.

Yvan Beaussant, M.D., from the Dana‐Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, and colleagues conducted semistructured interviews with 28 participants from the psilocybin-assisted group therapy trial to examine perspectives on acceptability. The researchers found that in terms of safety and efficacy, perspectives of the group and simultaneous sessions were generally positive. The groups contributed to increase the sense of safety and preparedness as participants were engaging in therapy; and they fostered a sense of connection and belonging, which enriched and deepened participants' experience.

"Participants overwhelmingly expressed positive sentiments about their experience of psilocybin-assisted therapy while emphasizing the importance of the supportive, structured setting in which it took place," Beaussant said in a statement.

Two authors from the Agrawal study disclosed ties to COMPASS Pathways, which funded the study; several authors from the Beaussant study disclosed ties to Sunstone Therapies, which funded the study.

