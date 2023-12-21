Tainted Applesauce Now Linked to More Than 200 Lead Poisoning Cases

THURSDAY, Dec. 21, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- More than 200 cases of lead poisoning linked to contaminated fruit puree pouches have now been reported in the United States, up from 125 cases in the last weekly tally, with 33 states now reporting poisonings, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in its latest update.

States reporting new cases to the CDC include Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington. How many cases have been reported in each state is unclear because the CDC has withheld state-specific counts, pointing to patient privacy, CBS News reported.

The median age for cases in the investigation "is nearly 2 years old," a CDC spokesperson told CBS News, though reports have come in for children as old as 9 years.

Federal officials have urged state health departments to seek out cases of lead poisoning, which could be missed if children who ate the lead-tainted applesauce do not get blood tests from their doctor for the toxic metal.

Austrofoods, which makes the now-recalled WanaBana, Weis, and Schnucks brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches, said Monday it will reimburse customers for up to $150 for lead tests.

