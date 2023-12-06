2018 to 2021 Saw Increase in Pregnancy-Linked Drug OD Mortality Ratios

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- From 2018 to 2021, pregnancy-associated overdose mortality ratios increased consistently for women aged 10 to 44 years, according to a study published online Nov. 22 in JAMA Psychiatry.

Beth Han, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H., from the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, and colleagues conducted a cross-sectional, exploratory study involving 1,457 pregnant and postpartum overdose decedents, 4,796 obstetric decedents, and 11,205 nonpregnant overdose decedents aged 10 to 44 years to examine individual sociodemographic characteristics.

The researchers found that across the pregnancy-postpartum continuum, pregnancy-associated overdose mortality ratios increased consistently among women aged 10 to 44 years from 2018 to 2021. Among pregnant and postpartum women aged 35 to 44 years, the mortality ratio increased from 4.9 to 15.8 per 100,000 mothers with a live birth in January to June 2018 to July to December 2021. Pregnant overdose decedents had increased odds of being aged 10 to 34 years, non-college graduates, unmarried, and dying in nonhome, non-health care settings compared with pregnant obstetric decedents; pregnant overdose decedents also had reduced odds of dying in health care settings.

"Research is required to identify evidence-based strategies for policymakers, clinicians, and social service professionals to help promote harm reduction approaches and treatment access and improve the treatment quality for pregnant and postpartum women with substance use disorders," the authors write.

