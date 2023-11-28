Neighborhood Disadvantage Tied to Higher Postpartum Depression Risk

TUESDAY, Nov. 28, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Residing in more disadvantaged neighborhoods is associated with a greater risk for postpartum depression (PPD), according to a study published online Nov. 13 in JAMA Network Open.

Ticara L. Onyewuenyi, M.D., M.P.H., from Kaiser Permanente Northern California in Oakland, and colleagues examined whether neighborhood disadvantage is associated with PPD. The analysis included 122,995 postpartum individuals (aged 15 years and older) with a live birth between Oct. 7, 2012, and May 31, 2017.

The researchers found that higher neighborhood disadvantage and race and ethnicity were associated with PPD in an adjusted analysis. Black individuals were more likely to have PPD, while Asian and Hispanic individuals were less likely to have PPD, compared with White individuals. There were significant associations between Neighborhood Deprivation Index and PPD that differed by race and ethnicity. The risk for PPD was the greatest overall in Black individuals and increased with neighborhood disadvantage in a dose-response manner (adjusted relative risks: quartile [Q] 2, 1.39; Q3, 1.50; Q4, 1.60). While the magnitude of the risk was lower, neighborhood disadvantage was associated with PPD among Asian and White individuals but not Hispanic individuals.

"Geographic targeting of mental health interventions may decrease postpartum mental health inequities," the authors write.

One author reported ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

