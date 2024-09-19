Cases of COVID-19 in Those With Epilepsy Low Early in the Pandemic

THURSDAY, Sept. 19, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- On a global scale, people with epilepsy reported low rates of COVID-19 early in the pandemic, according to a study published online Sept. 3 in Epilepsia Open.

Michael J. Vasey, from the East London NHS Foundation Trust in Bedford, United Kingdom, and colleagues conducted separate surveys of people with epilepsy (2,105 from 53 countries) and health care workers (HCWs; 392 from 26 countries; April 2020 to September 2021) to understand COVID-19 infections, the effect of COVID-19-related restrictions, access to specialist help for epilepsy (people with epilepsy), and the impact of the pandemic on work productivity (HCWs).

The researchers found that the same proportion of people with epilepsy in high-income countries (HICs) and non-HICs reported COVID-19 infection (7 percent). Participants in HICs were significantly more likely to report that COVID-19 measures had affected their health (32 versus 23 percent). There were no differences in the proportion of those who reported difficulty in obtaining help for epilepsy among those living in non-HICs and HICs. Compared with HCWs in HICs, HCWs in non-HICs were significantly more likely to report COVID-19 infection than those in HICs (6 versus 18 percent). Further, HCWs in non-HICs reported their clinical work had been affected by concerns about contracting COVID-19, lack of personal protective equipment, and the impact of the pandemic on mental health. The pandemic was tied to a significant shift to remote consultations in both non-HICs and HICs.

"Planning for future pandemics should prioritize mental health care alongside ensuring access to essential epilepsy services and expanding and enhancing access to remote consultations," the authors write.

Several authors disclosed ties to relevant organizations.

