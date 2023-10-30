No Racial Disparities Seen in Long-Term MACE for Women With CAD

MONDAY, Oct. 30, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- For women with obstructive coronary artery disease (CAD), there are no racial and ethnic disparities in long-term major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) or cardiovascular mortality, according to a research letter published online Oct. 25 in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology.

Judy M. Luu, M.D., Ph.D., from McGill University Health Centre in Montreal, and colleagues evaluated long-term adverse outcomes for Black and non-Black women with obstructive CAD from the Women's Ischemia Syndrome Evaluation cohort.

Overall, 38 percent of the 944 women (17 percent non-Hispanic Black) had obstructive CAD. The researchers found that among participants with CAD, Black women had significantly higher body mass index, more hypertension, and higher rates of angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor or angiotensin II receptor blocker use when compared with non-Black women. The primary outcome for the composite of MACE included all-cause mortality, nonfatal myocardial infarction, stroke, and hospitalization for angina or heart failure and occurred in 68 and 58.6 percent of Black and non-Black women with CAD, respectively. For women with CAD, the risk for MACE did not differ significantly for Black versus non-Black women; these findings persisted when adjusting for age and cardiovascular risk factors. Being Black was also associated with a similar risk for cardiovascular mortality.

"Despite Black women having a greater burden of cardiovascular risk factors and lower socioeconomic position compared with non-Black women, long-term cardiovascular disease outcomes were similar," the authors write.

Two authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial