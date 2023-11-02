Nonsurgical Treatment Beneficial for Men With Peyronie Disease

THURSDAY, Nov. 2, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- For men with Peyronie disease, collagenase Clostridium histolyticum + RestoreX penile traction therapy + sildenafil results in lesser curve improvements than surgery but fewer adverse events and greater penile length, according to a study published in the Nov. 1 issue of The Journal of Urology.

Benjamin Green, from the Male Fertility and Peyronie's Clinic in Orem, Utah, and colleagues conducted a randomized, controlled trial of 40 men with Peyronie disease treated with collagenase C. histolyticum + RestoreX penile traction therapy + sildenafil or penile surgery + RestoreX penile traction therapy + sildenafil.

The researchers found that 50 and 21 percent of men in the collagenase C. histolyticum group and surgery group, respectively, reported being very satisfied following treatment, and more in the collagenase C. histolyticum group noted better subjective erectile function (100 versus 68 percent) and penile length (88 versus 16 percent). Lesser impacts on penile sensation were seen in the collagenase C. histolyticum group (75 versus 11 percent had no change), while International Index of Erectile Function-Erectile Function Domain changes were similar between the groups (+1.5 versus +2.5). Greater curve improvements (84 versus 54 percent) and higher rates of adverse events (50 versus 13 events) were seen in the surgery group, as was decreased penile length (−0.5 versus +1.0 cm).

"Rather than showing an advantage of one approach over the other, we hope our study will provide useful new data to inform discussions and decision-making, aimed at choosing the most appropriate treatment for each individual patient," senior author Landon Trost, M.D., also from the Male Fertility and Peyronie's Clinic, said in a statement.

The study was partially funded by Endo Pharmaceuticals. One author is an inventor of the RestoreX device, and receives royalties from the Mayo Clinic from the invention and owns stock in PathRight Medical (the manufacturer of the device).

Abstract/Full Text