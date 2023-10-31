Paxlovid Not Helpful for Reducing Most Post-COVID-19 Conditions

TUESDAY, Oct. 31, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Outpatient treatment of COVID-19 with nirmatrelvir-ritonavir (Paxlovid) reduces the risk for combined thromboembolic events, but does not affect the risk for other post-COVID-19 conditions (PCCs), according to a study published online Oct. 31 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

George N. Ioannou, B.M.B.Ch., from the University of Washington in Seattle, and colleagues examined the effectiveness of outpatient treatment with nirmatrelvir-ritonavir for preventing PCCs in a retrospective target trial emulation study involving nonhospitalized veterans. Participants were at risk for severe COVID-19 and tested positive for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 during January through July 2022. The cumulative incidence of 31 matched potential PCCs at 31 to 180 days after treatment or a matched index date was examined.

The researchers observed no differences in the incidence of most PCCs examined individually or grouped by organ system between participants treated with nirmatrelvir-ritonavir (9,539 participants) and matched untreated comparators, apart from a lower combined risk for venous thromboembolism and pulmonary embolism (subhazard ratio, 0.65; cumulative incidence difference, −0.29 percent).

"Out of 31 potential PCCs that we examined, only combined thromboembolic events (venous thromboembolism and pulmonary embolism) seemed to be reduced by nirmatrelvir-ritonavir," the authors write. "Our results suggest that considerations about PCCs may not be an important factor in COVID-19 treatment decisions."

Abstract/Full Text