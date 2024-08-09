Public Health

Neighborhood Socioeconomic Status Linked to Premature Mortality

Associations seen for SES score in middle adulthood, score in young adulthood among women, and score in childhood among Whites
FRIDAY, Aug. 9, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Low neighborhood socioeconomic status (SES) is associated with premature mortality, according to a study published online Aug. 8 in JAMA Network Open.

Wayne R. Lawrence, Dr.P.H., from the National Institutes of Health in Rockville, Maryland, and colleagues examined the association of life-course neighborhood SES and premature mortality in a cohort study including 12,610 Black and White participants (25.2 and 74.8 percent, respectively) of the multicenter Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities Study. Participants were followed for a mean of 18.8 years from 1996 to 2020.

The researchers observed an association for the lowest versus the highest tertile of neighborhood SES score in middle adulthood with a higher risk for premature mortality (hazard ratio, 1.28; 95 percent confidence interval, 1.07 to 1.54). Similar associations were seen for neighborhood SES in young adulthood among women and for neighborhood SES in childhood for White participants (hazard ratios [95 percent confidence intervals], 1.25 [1.00 to 1.56] and 1.25 [1.01 to 1.56], respectively). An increased risk for premature mortality was seen for participants whose neighborhood SES remained low from young to middle adulthood compared with those whose neighborhood SES remained high (hazard ratio, 1.25; 95 percent confidence interval, 1.05 to 1.49).

"Future studies aimed at identifying place-based interventions that target neighborhood social determinants of health should be designed from a life course perspective that accounts for early-life socioeconomic inequality, as this is a critical route to alleviating premature death," the authors write.

One author disclosed ties to the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation; a second author received grants from the Krueger v. Wyeth class action lawsuit.

