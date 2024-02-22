Higher Adherence to Plant-Based Diet Linked to Reduced Apnea Risk

THURSDAY, Feb. 22, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Higher adherence to a healthy plant-based dietary index (PDI) is associated with a reduced risk for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), according to a study published online Feb. 20 in ERJ Open Research.

Yohannes Adama Melaku, Ph.D., from Flinders University in Adelaide, Australia, and colleagues examined the association of PDI with the risk for OSA using cross-sectional data from 14,210 participants of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey who provided dietary information using the 24-hour recall method. Healthy (hPDI), unhealthy (uPDI), and provegetarian (PVDI) diet indices were determined for the participants.

The researchers observed inverse associations for higher adherence to PDI, hPDI, and PVDI with OSA risk (odds ratios [ORs] quintile5 versus quintile1 [95 percent confidence intervals (CIs)], 0.81 [0.66 to 1.00], 0.83 [0.69 to 1.01], and 0.84 [0.68 to 1.05], respectively); a positive association was seen for higher consumption of an unhealthy plant-based diet with OSA (OR, 1.22; 95 percent CI, 1.00 to 1.49). Sex differences were observed, with differences in estimates for PDI for men (OR, 0.71; 95 percent CI, 0.56 to 0.90) versus women (OR, 0.93; 95 percent CI, 0.68 to 1.28]) and for hPDI (OR [95 percent CI], 0.90 [0.68 to 1.18] versus 0.77 [0.54 to 1.09]) and uPDI (OR [95 percent CI], 1.13 [0.89 to 1.44] versus 1.42 [1.03 to 1.97]); no sex differences were seen for PVDI.

"These results highlight the importance of the quality of our diet in managing the risk of OSA," Melaku said in a statement. "It's important to note these sex differences because they underscore the need for personalized dietary interventions for people with OSA."

One author disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)