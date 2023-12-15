Cocoa Supplementation No Aid for Cognition in Older Adults

FRIDAY, Dec. 15, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Cocoa extract supplementation does not show cognitive benefits for older adults over two years, according to a study published online Dec. 7 in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

Chirag M. Vyas, M.B.B.S., from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, and colleagues compared whether daily supplementation with cocoa extract produces better cognitive change over two years than placebo. Analysis included 492 adults (≥60 years).

The researchers found that daily cocoa extract supplementation had no significant effect on two-year change in global cognition. Additionally, compared to placebo, cocoa extract had no significant effects on change in episodic memory or executive function/attention over time. However, cocoa extract may have cognitive benefits for participants with poorer baseline diet quality.

"Additional research on the role of cocoa extract supplementation in more diverse populations and among those with lower diet quality is warranted," the authors write.

Several authors disclosed ties to Mars Edge, which helped fund the study.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)