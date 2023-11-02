Time-Restricted Eating Effective for Weight Loss, Lowering HbA1c

THURSDAY, Nov. 2, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A time-restricted eating (TRE) intervention without calorie counting is effective for weight loss and lowering hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) levels among adults with obesity and type 2 diabetes, according to a study published online Oct. 27 in JAMA Network Open.

Vasiliki Pavlou, R.D., from the University of Illinois Chicago, and colleagues examined whether TRE is more effective than daily calorie restriction (CR) or a control condition for weight reduction and glycemic control in adults with obesity and type 2 diabetes. A total of 75 participants aged 18 to 80 years were enrolled and randomly assigned to eight-hour TRE (eating only from 12 to 8 p.m.), CR (25 percent energy calorie restriction), or control.

The researchers found that the mean reduction in energy intake was −313, −197, and −16 kcal/day for TRE, CR, and controls, respectively. By month 6, body weight decreased significantly in the TRE group (−3.56 percent) relative to controls, but not in the CR group. Relative to controls, the levels of HbA1c decreased in the TRE and CR groups (−0.91 and −0.94 percent, respectively), with no significant differences between the TRE and CR groups.

"Our study shows that time-restricted eating might be an effective alternative to traditional dieting for people who can't do the traditional diet or are burned out on it," senior author Krista A. Varady, Ph.D., also from the University of Illinois, said in a statement. "For many people trying to lose weight, counting time is easier than counting calories."

Several authors disclosed ties to industry.

