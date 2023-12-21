Doxycycline Postexposure Prophylaxis Does Not Avert STIs in Women

THURSDAY, Dec. 21, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- For Kenyan women receiving preexposure prophylaxis against HIV, the incidence of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) does not differ for those receiving doxycycline postexposure prophylaxis (PEP) compared with standard care, according to a study published in the Dec. 21 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine.

Jenell Stewart, D.O., M.P.H., from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, and colleagues conducted a randomized, open-label trial comparing doxycycline PEP (doxycycline hyclate, 200 mg, taken within 72 hours after condomless sex) and standard care among Kenyan women aged 18 to 30 years and receiving preexposure prophylaxis against HIV; 224 and 225 individuals were randomly assigned to doxycycline PEP and standard care, respectively.

The researchers found that 109 incident sexually transmitted infections (STIs) occurred (25.1 and 29.0 per 100 person-years in the doxycycline PEP and standard-care groups, respectively), with no significant between-group difference in incidence. Chlamydia accounted for 78.0 percent of the STIs. No serious adverse events were considered to be related to doxycycline, and no incident HIV infections were identified. Doxycycline was detected in 29.0 percent of hair samples from 50 randomly selected participants in the doxycycline PEP group.

"Our findings emphasize the need for preventive options for STIs that are effective and acceptable among women," the authors write.

