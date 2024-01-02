Use of Cryopreserved Oocytes Increased With Poor Ovarian Response

TUESDAY, Jan. 2, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Patients with a poor ovarian response (POR) are more likely to return to use previously vitrified oocytes, according to a study published online Jan. 2 in JAMA Network Open.

Yuval Fouks, M.D., M.P.H., from Boston IVF-The Eugin Group in Waltham, Massachusetts, and colleagues examined the association of ovarian response to stimulation and the number of vitrified oocytes with the likelihood and timing of patients returning for oocyte utilization following planned oocyte cryopreservation in a cohort study.

Between 2014 and 2020, 67,893 autologous oocyte freezing cycles were performed in the United States among 47,363 patients. Of these, 13.5 percent were classified as patients with POR, with fewer than five oocytes vitrified across all ovarian stimulation cycles. A total of 2.5 percent of patients returned for oocyte warming and utilization. The researchers found that the rate of return was significantly higher in the POR group than the normal responder group (4.0 versus 2.3 percent). This trend was more pronounced in those aged 30 to 34 years (16.7 versus 8.4 percent for warm cycle versus no warm cycle) and age 35 to 39 years (21.1 versus 14.9 percent). Patients with POR and normal responders had a similar time elapsed from vitrification to warming. In multivariable analysis, having fewer than five oocytes vitrified was associated with increased odds of utilizing oocytes (odds ratio, 1.52).

"Comprehensive counseling should ensure that patients are well-versed with the distinct utilization patterns across different ovarian response groups," the authors write. "Equipped with this knowledge, they can make decisions in line with their reproductive goals and prospective scenario."

One author disclosed ties to Igenomix.

Abstract/Full Text