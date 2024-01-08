FDA: Chromium Contamination Also Suspected in Lead-Tainted Applesauce

MONDAY, Jan. 8, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- According to an update released Friday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, recently recalled lead-tainted applesauce pouches may also contain another toxin, chromium.

The products under recall are WanaBana, Weis, and Schnucks brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches. All were made by AustroFoods at a facility in Ecuador that is currently under FDA inspection. High lead levels appear tied to cinnamon used in the applesauce that was supplied by another company, Negasmart, the FDA said.

At least 287 confirmed, probable, and suspected cases of lead poisoning linked to tainted fruit puree pouches have now been reported in 37 states, according to the latest update from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Now chromium has emerged as another possible toxin.

"After additional analysis of both recalled cinnamon apple products and the cinnamon collected from the manufacturer in Ecuador, FDA has determined that, in addition to lead, the cinnamon and recalled products also contained a high level of chromium," the agency announced in its Friday update.

Chromium is a naturally occurring element that comes in various forms. According to the CDC, chromium III is an essential nutrient, while chromium VI is known to cause cancer. At this time, however, the FDA "was not able to definitively determine the form of chromium in the cinnamon apple puree sample," the agency said.

In any case, "people who ate recalled products, especially if they had elevated blood lead levels, may have been exposed to chromium and should inform their health care provider so they can monitor health and provide supportive care, as needed," the FDA said.

