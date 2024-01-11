Updated Immunization Schedule Presented for Adults for 2024

THURSDAY, Jan. 11, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- In a clinical guideline published online Jan. 11 in the Annals of Internal Medicine, an updated immunization schedule is presented for U.S. adults for 2024.

On behalf of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), Neil Murthy, M.D., M.P.H., from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, and colleagues break down the Recommended Adult Immunization Schedule for Ages 19 Years or Older, United States, 2024.

The authors note that changes to the 2024 adult immunization schedule include new COVID-19 vaccine recommendations, including that all adults should receive at least one dose of the updated vaccine. Respiratory syncytial virus vaccination is a new addition to the adult immunization schedule, with routine use of Abrysvo (Pfizer) recommended during pregnancy (at 32 to 36 weeks of gestation); for older adults (aged 60 years and older), shared clinical decision-making is recommended for vaccination with either Abrysvo (Pfizer) or Arexvy (GlaxoSmithKline).

"The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices' Recommended Adult Immunization Schedule, United States, 2024 confirms ACIP's competence in preparing current, evidence-based vaccination recommendations," Scott C. Ratzan, M.D., from City University of New York's Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy in New York City, and colleagues write in an accompanying editorial. "However, it also demonstrates that CDC has not moved sufficiently beyond merely providing information to clinicians and the public to persuasive communication."

