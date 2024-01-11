Ibogaine May Aid Mild Traumatic Brain Injury in Veterans

THURSDAY, Jan. 11, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- A single treatment of oral ibogaine may improve chronic disability and mental health related to repeated mild traumatic brain injury (TBI) from combat/blast exposures, according to a study published online Jan. 5 in Nature Medicine.

Kirsten N. Cherian, Ph.D., from the Brain Stimulation Lab at the Stanford University School of Medicine in California, and colleagues assessed changes in disability and mental health among 30 male special operations force veterans with predominantly mild TBI (repeated blast/combat exposures) from baseline to immediately (primary outcome) and one month (secondary outcome) after treatment with oral ibogaine.

The researchers found that Magnesium–Ibogaine: the Stanford Traumatic Injury to the Central Nervous System protocol resulted in significant improvements in functioning both immediately and one month after treatment. Improvements were also seen for posttraumatic stress disorder, depression, and anxiety at one month after treatment. No unexpected or serious adverse events occurred.

"The study was not controlled and so the relative contribution of any therapeutic benefits from nonibogaine elements of the experience, such as complementary treatments, group activities, coaching, international travel, expectancy, or other nonspecific effects, cannot be determined," the authors write.

Several authors disclosed ties to industry.

Abstract/Full Text