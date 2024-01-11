CDC: 5.7 Percent of Adults Lacked Reliable Transportation in 2022

THURSDAY, Jan. 11, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- In 2022, 5.7 percent of adults reported lacking reliable transportation for daily living, according to a January data brief published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics.

Amanda E. Ng, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the National Center for Health Statistics in Hyattsville, Maryland, and colleagues used data from the 2022 National Health Interview Survey to present the percentage of adults who lacked reliable transportation for daily living in the past 12 months.

The researchers found that 5.7 percent of adults lacked reliable transportation for daily living in the past 12 months in 2022. Women were more likely to lack reliable transportation than men (6.1 versus 5.3 percent). Compared with other race and Hispanic origin groups, Asian non-Hispanic adults had the lowest percentage of adults who lacked reliable transportation (3.6 percent). There was a decrease seen in lack of reliable transportation with increasing education level and family income. Compared with the national average, the lack of reliable transportation was more likely for adults living in the West North Central region of the United States (7.5 percent) and less likely for those in New England (4.1 percent).

"Overall, 5.7 percent of adults lacked reliable transportation, and differences by sex, age, race and Hispanic origin, family income, education level, and geographic region were observed," the authors write.

