Salmonella Risk Prompts Quaker Oats to Widen Granola Bar, Cereal Recall

FRIDAY, Jan. 12, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- More products have been added to a recall of granola bars and cereals that was first announced in December by the Quaker Oats Co because of potential Salmonella contamination.

The products were sold in all U.S. states and territories, with a full list of recalled products listed in the company's updated statement.

While Salmonella could contaminate the recalled products, the company noted that "to date, Quaker has received no confirmed reports of illness related to the products covered by this recall."

Nevertheless, "consumers should check their pantries for any of the products listed below and dispose of them," according to Quaker Oats. Consumers can reach out to the company at 1-800-492-9322 or www.quakergranolarecall.com for product reimbursement.

A partial list of products included in the recall include: Chewy and Big Chewy granola bars; Puffed Granola and Simply Granola cereals; certain Cap'n Crunch cereals, oatmeals, and cereal bars; Gatorade Protein Bars; Munchies Mix; and a variety of snack boxes. Products with certain UPC codes and Best Before dates are included; see the company statement on the recall for details. The recall does not include Quaker Oats, Quaker Instant Oats, Quaker Grits, Quaker Oat Bran, Quaker Oat Flour, or Quaker Rice Snacks.

