Irregular Heartbeat: What Is It and How Do You Treat It?

Many things can make your heart skip a beat — the words to a song, a case of the nerves or a near car accident — but these temporary palpitations aren't usually cause for concern.

But much more serious, and sometimes deadly, things can throw off the heart’s rhythm, including dehydration, a history of heart disease or a heart defect. Medications, intense exertion or anxiety can also trigger heart rhythm changes, or arrhythmias.

According to Dr. Mark Anderson of Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, “the heart’s system is not unlike the electrical system in a car," which helps the car run properly. The electrical pulses keep the heart’s rhythm smooth and even, he explained in a recent article.

But when the electric signals that control the pace of your heartbeat malfunction, that is a heart arrhythmia, according to the American Heart Association (AHA).