Parents, Coaches: Help Young Athletes Avoid Summer Heat Hazards

Take these measures immediately when heat illness strikes:

Cool the victim. Move the affected person to the shade or an air-conditioned space, remove any sweat-saturated clothing, and apply ice, water, cold towels etc to their body.

Replace fluids. If the victim can drink water, make sure they do and if not IV fluids should be delivered by medical professionals.

Speed is crucial.

"Early recognition and intervention are key in avoiding such a situation," Pommering said in a Nationwide news release. "The treatment of heat stroke is much the same as that outlined above, except that it must happen as quickly as possible. Emergency Medical Services [911] should be activated immediately and the athlete transported to the nearest hospital for more sophisticated treatment."