Physicians Briefing

About One-Third of Children and Adolescents Use Dietary Supplements in the U.S.

Increases in alternative medicine use were driven by melatonin, probiotic, and fiber supplements
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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