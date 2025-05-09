Home
Consumer News
Public Health
Trump Taps Wellness Influencer Casey Means for Surgeon General
I. Edwards
7 hours ago
3 min read
Public Health
Thinking About a Tattoo? FDA Warns These Inks Could Be Dangerous
I. Edwards
7 hours ago
2 min read
Cancer
Some Cancers Increasing in People Under 50, New Report Shows
I. Edwards
7 hours ago
2 min read
Mental Health
Childhood Obesity Triples Odds Of Weight Discrimination
Dennis Thompson
11 hours ago
2 min read
Mental Health
Talk Therapy On The Rise, Psychiatric Meds Used Less Often
Dennis Thompson
11 hours ago
2 min read
HealthDay TV
Cancer
14 Types of Cancer Are on the Rise in People Under 50, Study Finds
HealthDayTV
5 hours ago
1 min read
Neurology
Ultra-Processed Foods May Speed Up Early Signs of Parkinson’s Disease, Study Finds
HealthDayTV
May 08, 2025
1 min read
Child Health
Teen Use of Nicotine Pouches on the Rise
HealthDayTV
May 07, 2025
1 min read
Digestive System
Eating Nuts, Seeds and Corn Won’t Raise Your Risk for Diverticulitis, a Common Digestive Disorder
HealthDayTV
May 06, 2025
1 min read
Digestive System
Is Kissing a Health Hazard for People With Celiac Disease?
HealthDayTV
May 05, 2025
1 min read
Wellness Library
Weight Loss
Body Mass Index (BMI): What It Tells You — And What It Doesn’t
Raghuveer Vedala, MD, FAAFP, DABOM, DABLM, Board-Certified Family Medicine and Obesity Medicine Physician
May 04, 2025
4 min read
Bone And Joint
What You Should Know About ALS, Also Known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease
Brian Lin, PhD, Research Portfolio Director at the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA)
May 03, 2025
8 min read
Neurology
Head Injuries Are a Growing Risk for Anesthesiologists, Experts Warn
I. Edwards
Apr 27, 2025
2 min read
General Health
Where Have All The Insects Gone — And Why?
Carole Tanzer Miller
Apr 26, 2025
2 min read
Asthma
Antibiotics Might Increase Risk of Childhood Asthma, Allergies
Dennis Thompson
Apr 23, 2025
2 min read
Physician's Briefing
Public Health
Three New Color Food Additives From Natural Sources Approved by FDA
Stephanie Brown
3 seconds ago
2 min read
Public Health
FDA Warns of Possible Bacteria Contamination of Tattoo Inks
Physician’s Briefing Staff
10 minutes ago
1 min read
Cancer
Multicancer Early Detection Screening Improves Patient Outcomes
Elana Gotkine
6 hours ago
2 min read
Pulmonology
Women Have Higher Risk for COPD Than Men, Regardless of Smoking History
Elana Gotkine
6 hours ago
1 min read
Cosmetic
Computer-Aided Design and Manufacturing Assists Jaw Reconstruction
Lori Solomon
6 hours ago
1 min read
