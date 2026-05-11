Physicians Briefing

ASMBS: More Than Nine in 10 Adults With Severe Obesity Receive No Treatment

Bariatric surgery rates rose gradually while GLP-1 receptor agonist prescriptions grew exponentially from 2018 to 2025
obesity
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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