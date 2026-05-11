Physicians Briefing

High Legume, Soy Intake Linked to Lower Risk for Hypertension

Linear reduction in risk seen for legumes up to about 170 g/day, while most of reduction in risk seen for intake of about 60 to 80 g/day of soy
plant diet soy
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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