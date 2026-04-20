Physicians Briefing

Increase Seen in Pregnancy-Related Death Ratios During COVID-19

Early pregnancy-related death ratio returned to prepandemic levels by 2023 to 2024, while late ratio remained elevated
pregnant pregnancy face mask
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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