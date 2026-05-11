Physicians Briefing

mRNA-1010 Superior to Standard-Dose Vaccine for Preventing Flu

Relative vaccine efficacy was 26.6 percent, which met the criteria for noninferiority, superiority, higher-level superiority
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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