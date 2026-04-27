Physicians Briefing

Study Identifies Low Sensitivity of Standard, Modified Two-Tiered Testing for Lyme Disease

Higher sensitivity seen for modified versus standard TTT; discordance reported between the algorithms
tick lyme
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com