Are Your Allergies Ready to Head Off to College?

As you stare down your freshman year of college and contemplate living away from home, you’re probably facing a few “firsts”: First roommate who isn’t a sibling; first time fending for yourself to make sure you’re eating properly; and if you have nasal allergies, food allergies or asthma, this could be the first time you’re in charge of keeping your symptoms under control.

Your health, particularly regarding allergic diseases, shouldn’t be among the last things you prepare for as you make plans to leave home for college. There are many details to handle before you depart, so start planning now for your allergy and asthma care.

Some of the things you’ll need to consider as you plan for your first year away include the following.