Food Allergies: Testing, Management & Treatment

So, you ate a banana. You’ve eaten bananas countless times in the past. But this time, your tongue and lips are itching and your lip is a bit puffy.

If this happens to you, you are likely experiencing food allergy symptoms. You may have just joined the ranks of 32 million Americans who deal with food allergies. So, what do you do now?

Food allergies range from mild to life-threatening. Navigating dietary restrictions can be overwhelming, but with knowledge and tools, allergy management becomes more straightforward. Here, experts explore food allergies, their causes, risk factors, common allergenic foods, symptoms, testing, and management/treatment options.