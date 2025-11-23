Holiday Tips To Keep Allergies and Asthma Under Control

SUNDAY, Nov. 23, 2025 (HealthDay News) — The holidays: Twinkling lights, family dinners and packed travel plans. Plus, a surge of allergy and asthma triggers that can turn the season stressful for some folks.But with a little planning, you can enjoy the celebrations without spending them sniffing, itchy or reaching for tissues."The holidays are a wonderful time to reconnect with loved ones, but they can also bring unexpected exposures that worsen allergies or asthma," Dr. Cherie Zachary, president of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI), said in a news release."A few practical steps can make all the difference for a healthy and comfortable celebration," she added.Below, Zachary shares five tips from ACAAI to help you stay ahead of holiday allergy and asthma triggers:Plan ahead for holiday travelTravel can expose you to dust, germs and allergens in planes, hotels and relatives’ homes.If you have allergies, wipe down airplane tray tables, armrests and seatbelts before sitting. Bring allergy-proof pillow or mattress covers if you’re sleeping away from home."And always keep medications — including inhalers, epinephrine, and antihistamines — in your carry-on bag so they're accessible if needed," Zachary said.Stay alert at holiday mealsMany festive foods contain hidden allergens. If you’re going to a potluck, restaurant or family gathering, ask whether there could be any cross-contamination.If you’re unsure, bring a safe dish you know you can eat. Those with severe diagnosed allergies should always carry two doses of epinephrine, just in case.Manage stress to prevent allergy flare-upsThe holidays can be fun, but also overwhelming. Stress hormones can make allergy and asthma symptoms worse."Build in downtime during busy travel and social schedules, practice deep breathing or mindfulness and make sleep a priority," Zachary explained."Managing emotional stress helps protect your immune system and stabilizes respiratory health."Protect yourself from cold airCold air can trigger asthma symptoms when you’re outdoors shopping, traveling or shoveling snow.Wear a scarf or mask over your nose and mouth to warm the air before you breathe it in. Sudden changes between cold outdoor air and heated indoor spaces can also spark symptoms.Clean decorations carefullyHoliday decorations stored in basements, attics or garages often collect dust and mold.Unpack decorations outside or in a well-ventilated area. Wipe hard surfaces with a damp cloth before bringing them inside. "Consider wearing a mask while unpacking decorations if you think your allergies could act up," Zachary said.If you’re allergic to mold, consider using an artificial tree instead of a live one."If using a live tree, give it a thorough shake and rinse before bringing it inside," Zachary said. More informationThe Mayo Clinic has more on allergies.SOURCE: American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI), news release, Nov. 19, 2025.What This Means For YouIf you or your child has allergies or asthma, a few small changes during the holidays can help prevent flare-ups and keep celebrations fun and allergy-free..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter