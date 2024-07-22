How to Allergy-Proof Your Home

These days, we all know someone who has allergies. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 50 million people in the United States have allergies every year – about 31.8% of adults and 27.2% of children. Allergies are the sixth most common cause of chronic illness in the country.

When many people think of allergies , it’s seasonal allergies caused by pollens that spring to mind. But allergens—such as dust, mold , pet dander and cockroach debris—can make people with allergies miserable all year round.

Allergy proofing your house can take a bit of work, but if you keep up your efforts, your allergy symptoms should be greatly relieved. The American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology offers the following tips for allergy proofing your home.

Start with the bedroom

On average, people spend one-third of their lives in the bedroom, so it’s a great place to begin your allergy proofing. Clean your bedroom on a regular basis to reduce allergens. Dust and use a cyclonic vacuum, or a vacuum with a HEPA filter. If you’re the one with allergies, wear a NIOSH-rated N95 mask while you clean. Wash bedding—including mattress pads—in hot water or in bleach as directed every 10 days.

Dust surfaces regularly using a damp cloth. Avoid dry dusting, which can spread allergens into the air. Hardwood floors, seamless vinyl or linoleum are better than carpeting when it comes to reducing the dust load , and mopping your floors helps remove the dust and allergens that a vacuum might miss. If possible, replace heavy curtains or Venetian blinds with washable window coverings.

Cover mattresses, pillows and box springs with removable, allergen-resistant coverings.

Control humidity throughout the house

Humidity, or the amount of moisture in the air, can make allergies worse because dust mites and mold love humid places. To control humidity, you can:

Use a dehumidifier. A dehumidifier takes moisture out of the air, making it harder for dust mites and mold to thrive.

Fix leaks. Check for and fix any leaks in your roof, walls or pipes. Water from leaks can lead to mold growth. This is especially important in bathrooms and the kitchen.

Ventilate your home. Use exhaust fans in your kitchen and bathroom to reduce moisture.

Reduce pet allergens

As much as we love them, pets can be a major source of allergens. If you have pets, consider keeping them out of the bedroom. While there’s no such thing as a hypoallergenic dog or cat, some people find they have less of a reaction to certain breeds. Bathing your pets can reduce the amount of allergens they carry, and you should also regularly wash your pet’s bedding to remove dander.

Pay special attention to the kitchen

For those with allergies, a clean kitchen makes a big difference. Some simple steps can make your kitchen less of an allergen trap.

Try to avoid high piles of dishes. Dirt and grime attract cockroaches, which are an allergy risk. The saliva, feces and shedding body parts of cockroaches can trigger both asthma and allergies. Make sure all your food is stored in sealed containers, and try not to leave food out.

Mold allergies can be tough to outrun. The fungus can grow in your kitchen, basement, in your bathroom, in the cabinet under your sink where a leak went undetected, in the pile of dead leaves in your backyard and in the field of uncut grass down the road. Clean visible mold on walls, floors and ceilings using five percent bleach solution and detergent.

Control indoor air quality

If you are allergic to dust, mold, pet dander or cockroaches, know that the air inside your home can carry these allergens. Using an air purifier can help, as air purifiers with HEPA filters can remove allergens from the air.

Always avoid smoking indoors. Smoke can make allergies and asthma worse, so it’s best to keep your home smoke-free.

Finally, limit the use of scented products. Scented candles, air fresheners and cleaning products can irritate allergies. Choose unscented or natural alternatives.

Be mindful of pollen

It’s easy for pollen to travel from outside into your home, so do what you can to keep it out.

Keep windows closed during pollen season, especially during the day. Use your air conditioning whenever possible.

Take a shower, wash your hair, and change clothing after working or playing outdoors. Leave your pollen-filled clothes and shoes at the door when coming in from outside, and wash them as soon as you can.

Allergy proofing your house and bedroom takes some effort, but it can make a big difference in how you feel. By keeping your home clean, controlling humidity, reducing pet allergens, choosing the appropriate furnishings and improving indoor air quality, you can create a safe and comfortable space free from allergens. A little work now can mean a lot less sneezing and itching later.