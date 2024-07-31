How to Allergy-Proof Your Home

These days, we all know someone who has allergies. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 50 million people in the United States have allergies every year – about 31.8% of adults and 27.2% of children. Allergies are the sixth most common cause of chronic illness in the country.

When many people think of allergies , it’s seasonal allergies caused by pollens that spring to mind. But allergens—such as dust, mold , pet dander and cockroach debris—can make people with allergies miserable all year round.