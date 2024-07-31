Latex Allergy: What It Is, Causes, Symptoms & Treatments

Having a latex allergy is no fun, but it can be a real challenge for health professionals who have to work with a wide variety of medical equipment that can contain the allergen.

Latex allergy can trigger a range of symptoms, from itchy hives and rashes to life-threatening anaphylaxis. While StatPearls estimates that it only affects 1% to 2% of the population, it can be a source of frustration for those who have it. To make matters worse, the same report suggests that latex allergy is more likely in health care workers, who are surrounded by items containing latex, including stethoscopes, electrode pads, syringes, respirators, gloves, drainage tubes and more.

Understanding latex allergy is crucial, especially for those frequently exposed to latex-containing products. Here, experts explain latex allergy, including its causes, symptoms, risk factors, testing methods and available treatments.