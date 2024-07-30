This Summer, Know Your Risk for Insect Sting Allergy

If you're dreaming of the perfect summer vacation, one element certain to be excluded from that scenario would be an allergic reaction to a stinging insect.

Whether you’re planning to travel within the United States or to a foreign locale, you’ll need to take precautions against stinging insects, especially if you’ve had an allergic reaction to a sting in the past.

According to a recent article in Annals of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, the scientific journal of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, between 56% and 94% of people are stung in their lifetime. Of those, about 3% involve an allergic reaction.

The article examines types of stinging insects, circumstances under which a sting is likely to take place, precautions to take to avoid stings and treatments to consider if you’ve been stung.