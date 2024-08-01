What Is Chronic Sinusitis, and How Is it Treated?

The sinuses are air-filled spaces in the skull at the back of the face, and they rely on mucus to stay moist and clean. However, bacterial infections, exposure to irritants (smoke, pollen, chemical fumes), asthma, a deviated septum, allergies and immunological disorders can all irritate and inflame the mucosa and also harm the tiny hair-like cilia that cover it.

When cilia are severely damaged, they can no longer do their job of draining mucus from the sinus, resulting in mucosal buildup.

In worse-case scenarios, chronic irritation can trigger the growth of nasal polyps, which cause even more blockages.

Chronic sinusitis (also known as chronic rhinosinusitis) is defined as "nasal obstruction, nasal drainage, facial pressure and/or decreased sense of smell, [lasting] for more than 12 weeks," according to the UC Health experts.

Chronic sinusitis isn't only about feeling stuffed up: It can trigger craniofacial pain and impede sleep and productivity.