September Is Peak Asthma Month: Is Your Child Ready?

Peak asthma month is upon parents as summer draws to a close, experts warn.

“September is known as Asthma Peak Month because kids have returned to school, and viruses are being passed around,” said allergist Dr. Gailen Marshall, president of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology.

“September also sees higher levels of environmental allergens like mold and ragweed. In addition, children may have stopped their regular asthma management routine over the summer,” Marshall added in a ACAAI news release. “Generally, allergists see an increase in patients in September -- more asthma attacks and more hospitalizations -- especially in children.”

But there are ways parents can help their kids keep their allergy and asthma symptoms at bay as the school year resumes, Marshall said.