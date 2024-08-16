The Most Common Back Surgeries, Explained

Back fusion surgery is performed to join two or more vertebrae in the spine, eliminating motion between them. This surgical intervention addresses spinal instability, fractures or chronic back pain caused by degenerative disc disease.

According to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, back fusion surgery involves placing bone grafts or artificial materials between the affected vertebrae, which eventually fuse together over time.

Dr. James Bruffey, an orthopaedic surgeon with Scripps Health in San Diego, explains a non-fusion procedure for a spinal fusion patient in this Scripps video. “A surgery done from the front of the spine gives us access to the disc spaces... because that’s where we can achieve the best effect as far as getting our fusions to heal and getting the spine realigned in its more anatomic position.”

The recovery time following spinal fusion surgery can vary. Generally, patients may need to stay in the hospital for a few days after the procedure. During the initial recovery period, which can last several weeks, patients may need to wear a brace to support the spine and aid in healing. It is important to note that full recovery from spinal fusion surgery can take several months, and physical therapy may be recommended to improve strength, flexibility and overall spinal function.