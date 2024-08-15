A Beginner’s Guide to Understanding Cancer Pain Treatments

This year alone, the United States is expected to see 1.96 million new cancer cases and 610,000 cancer-related deaths.

If you or someone close to you has been diagnosed with cancer, you probably wonder how to manage the pain that goes along with it. Know that solutions are available.

This guide examines various treatments that can address different types of cancer pain — short-term, long-lasting, sporadic, or linked to surgery. From simple over-the-counter remedies and prescription drugs to surgical options and complementary therapies, it's important to understand that you don't have to endure cancer pain without relief.