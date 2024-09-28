Blood Cancers: What You Need to Know

SATURDAY, Sept. 28, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Blood cancer is not a diagnosis anyone wants to receive, but understanding the different types of this disease and how best to catch them early is essential, one expert says.

First, blood cancers are far more common than you might think: One person in the United States is diagnosed with a blood cancer, including leukemia, lymphoma or myeloma, every three minutes.

“Highlighting blood cancer is crucial, as awareness and education are our best tools in combating these diseases and supporting patients in their recovery journey,” said Dr. Claire Yun Kyoung Ryu Tiger, a medical oncologist in the Leukemia/Lymphoma/Hematologic Malignancies Program at Rutgers Cancer Institute. “Knowing the distinctions of each type of blood cancer is vital for accurate diagnosis and effective treatment.”

So, what are three main types of blood cancers? Here's a list:

Leukemias are cancers of the white blood cells in the bone marrow and blood and, rarely, the lymphatic system. The abnormal production of white blood cells can interfere with the body's ability to fight infections. There are several types of leukemia, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), acute myeloid leukemia (AML), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML).

Lymphomas are cancers of immune cells called lymphocytes. The two main types of lymphoma are Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma. These cancers can be slow-growing or fast-growing, and can be found in various parts of the body, including the lymph nodes, spleen and bone marrow.

Myeloma, also known as multiple myeloma, is a cancer of the plasma cells, immune cells that are found in the bone marrow. When myeloma cells multiply, this can lead to bone damage, anemia, kidney problems, high blood calcium levels and a weakened immune system.

So, what are the symptoms to watch for with blood cancers?

While there are no routine screening tests for leukemia or lymphoma, knowing the warning signs can help doctors diagnose and treat these cancers successfully, Tiger said. Common symptoms include:

Fever

Drenching night sweats

Persistent fatigue

Weakness

Bone/joint pain

Unexplained weight loss

Swollen lymph nodes, liver or spleen

Anemia

“Many patients with blood cancers initially experience vague symptoms that can be attributed to less serious conditions. It’s crucial to pay attention to persistent or unusual changes in your health and seek medical advice promptly,” Tiger said in a Rutgers news release.

“Advances in blood cancer treatment have given us more effective ways to treat these diseases,” Tiger added. “With ongoing research and new therapies, patients have more options with more effective and less toxic treatments. We’re in a new era of treatment for many types of blood cancer, and have never been more hopeful.”

