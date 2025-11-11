Doctors Say Lung Cancer Is Still the Deadliest Cancer, But Hope Is Growing

Key TakeawaysLung cancer causes 1 in 4 U.S. cancer deathsBut experts say early CT screening can cut deaths by as much as 20%Quitting smoking is the best step folks can take to lower lung cancer risk.TUESDAY, Nov. 11, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer death in the U.S., responsible for about 1 in 4, but major advances in screening, surgery and personalized treatment are helping more patients live longer.“Lung cancer screening is the most powerful tool to reduce deaths from lung cancer to happen in my lifetime,” Dr. Daniel Boffa of Yale School of Medicine and the American College of Surgeons (ACS) said in a news release.Low-dose CT scans can detect lung cancer early and cut the risk of death by up to 20%, according to the National Cancer Institute. Current guidelines recommend yearly screening for adults 50 and older who smoke or used to smoke.Still, only 18% of eligible people were screened in 2022, according to the American Lung Association.While smoking is the biggest risk factor, up to 20% of lung cancer cases happen in people who never smoked. Other causes may include exposure to radon, asbestos, wildfire smoke or a family history of lung cancer, Boffa explained.“It’s important to know the risks and symptoms of lung cancer. Look out for a persistent cough, one associated with chest pain or coughing up blood,” Boffa added. For early-stage lung cancer, surgery remains the best chance for a cure. Today, most procedures use minimally invasive or robotic techniques, which require only small incisions.“This approach results in less pain after surgery, shorter hospital stays, and a faster return to normal life for our patients,” UC-Davis’ physician-in-chief Dr. David Tom Cooke said in a news release.Further, doctors can now test tumors for specific gene changes and match patients to specific drugs or immunotherapy.“We are no longer treating all lung cancers the same way. With specific biomarker testing and targeted therapy, we’re seeing survival extend to years, even for late-stage cancers,” Dr. Ian Bostock of Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute said in a news release.Stopping smoking is the biggest step anyone can take to lower lung cancer risk, researchers said, and it also helps people who have already been diagnosed.“Quitting smoking is hard work, but the health benefits are worth it,” Boffa added. “There have never been better tools and support to help people quit.” More informationThe American Cancer Society has more on lung cancer.SOURCE: American College of Surgeons, news release, Nov. 6, 2025 .What This Means For YouIf you’re 50+ and have a history of smoking, ask your doctor about yearly lung cancer screening as it could save your life..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter