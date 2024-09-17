A Guide to Electrocardiogram (EKG) Testing: What to Expect

The test is quick and simple and usually takes less than 10 minutes. Here’s what happens during the procedure.

Electrode placement: Small sticky patches called electrodes are placed on your chest, arms and legs. These electrodes are connected to wires that lead to the EKG machine.

Recording: You’ll lie still while the machine records the electrical signals from your heart. You don’t feel anything during this process.

Completion: Once the recording is done, the electrodes are removed, and you can get dressed.

The whole process is painless, and you can resume your normal activities right after the test.