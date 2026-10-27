Cardiovascular Diseases

Home Run For Health: Baseball Legend CC Sabathia's Heart Scare Puts Focus On Cholesterol

Home Run For Health: Baseball Legend CC Sabathia's Heart Scare Puts Focus On Cholesterol
CC Sabathia and Graphics by ChatGPT
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