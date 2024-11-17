Is It Heartburn or a Heart Condition? An Expert Explains

SUNDAY, Nov. 17, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- You've loaded up on goodies while at a family gathering, and you suddenly feel chest pains. Is it heartburn or something worse?

Being able to tell the difference between indigestion and cardiovascular trouble might save your life, said Dr. Maya Balakrishnan, an associate professor of gastroenterology at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

Unfortunately, the chances of experiencing either condition increases with age.

“As we get older, the muscles that control the esophagus weaken, which is why there is an increased risk of stomach acid reflux going into the esophagus," Balakrishnan noted in a Baylor news release. "Likewise, as we age, we get an increased risk of cardiovascular disease because of the risk of factors like high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes that increase."

How can you decipher your symptoms? Balakrishnan offered a primer on each condition.

First, heartburn. Largely considered a gastrointestinal issue, it tends to strike after people eat a lot and stomach acids back up into the esophagus. That can cause a burning sensation in the chest or a metallic or acidic taste in the mouth.

“It’s typically related to what people are eating or caused when people lie down quickly after eating,” Balakrishnan said.

In addition to large meals, the main drivers of heartburn during the holidays can include:

Salty foods

Spicy foods

Tomato-based foods

Chocolate

Alcohol

Caffeine

“To prevent heartburn, good practices are to be aware of trigger foods, eat smaller meals, take a walk after you eat and generally stay upright for at least three to four hours after you eat,” Balakrishnan noted.

If you wind up with a bad case of heartburn anyway, treatment can include taking over-the-counter antacids or prescription medications such as proton pump inhibitors and H2 blockers, which lower acid levels in the stomach.

Sometimes, that chest pain can be more serious.

Heart conditions typically can include chest pains. This can be pain from angina, pain or discomfort that happens when your heart isn’t receiving enough oxygen or from a more serious event like a heart attack.

These conditions can occur whether a person is resting or exerting themselves. Chest pain can be accompanied by shortness of breath or dizziness. Learn more about heart attacks and symptoms from the American Heart Association.

“We medically call this type of pain angina, which involves problems with the heart, like blood supply,” Balakrishnan said. “These conditions are more serious than heartburn. They are potentially life-threatening and are related to people’s cardiovascular health.”

It is important to talk to your doctor to know your risk for cardiovascular disease. See a physician if you have persistent chest pain, especially if you have risk factors for heart disease like diabetes, smoking or high blood pressure, Balakrishnan added.

SOURCE: Baylor College of Medicine, news release, Nov. 14, 2024